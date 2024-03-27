Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 545.2%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
