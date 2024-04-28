GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

