Mark Joseph Bentler Sells 22,150 Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Joseph Bentler sold 22,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total transaction of C$830,625.00.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCS traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.55. Tecsys Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$40.91.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of C$43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.609291 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

