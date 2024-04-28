Bisichi PLC (BISI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on July 26th

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Performance

LON:BISI opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.36. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Bisichi alerts:

About Bisichi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.