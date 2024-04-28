Bisichi PLC (BISI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on July 26th

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Performance
LON:BISI opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.36. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Bisichi
