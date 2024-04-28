Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,460.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($18.03). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.03), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares trading hands.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14,600.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,460 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
