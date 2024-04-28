Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 28th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

