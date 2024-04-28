Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP opened at $46.33 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $667.62 million, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

