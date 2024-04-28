Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.69.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

