Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.77

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.77 and traded as high as C$34.66. Wajax shares last traded at C$34.24, with a volume of 20,283 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WJX. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Wajax Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$741.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.82.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

