First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.74

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $29.72. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 108,057 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

