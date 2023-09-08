StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.