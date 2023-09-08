StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
HALL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
