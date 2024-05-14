Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 620.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 748,550 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

