Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

COCP stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

