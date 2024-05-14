Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUGX. B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $97,377.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,527. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

