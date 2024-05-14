Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

DCTH opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

