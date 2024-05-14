HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

CALC opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

