HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CalciMedica
CalciMedica Price Performance
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CalciMedica
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.
CalciMedica Company Profile
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CalciMedica
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.