Piper Sandler Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $43.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

