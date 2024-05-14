Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Raised to $4.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.40 to $4.60 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 904,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 294,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

