Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $783,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.