Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.50 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

