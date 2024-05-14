Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $39.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

CTRA opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

