CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

