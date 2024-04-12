StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

