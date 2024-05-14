BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 185.44 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

