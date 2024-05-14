Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 1.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
