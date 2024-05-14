Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at 1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.90.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

