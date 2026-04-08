Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys 62,814 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Sensenig Capital Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Semitam Bonam LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Semitam Bonam LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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