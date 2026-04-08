Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $42.6050. Disco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 20,220 shares.

Disco Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.53 million during the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Research analysts forecast that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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