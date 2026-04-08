HC Wainwright Estimates Pharvaris’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
PHVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
Pharvaris Stock Performance
Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Pharvaris
Here are the key news stories impacting Pharvaris this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $42 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly a 50% upside from current levels — a near-term bullish catalyst from an influential equity shop. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued long-range FY2030 estimates calling for EPS of $5.37 and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $60 target — a highly constructive, bullish long-term projection that signals analysts expect strong eventual profitability. MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall — PHVS is reported to have an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support but varied views on timing and magnitude of upside. American Banking News
- Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target slightly from $52 to $51 but left an “outperform” rating in place — a small downgrade in projection that still implies large upside, so its market impact is muted. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary are questioning whether Phase 3 completion and projected 2025 losses change Pharvaris’ investment narrative; concerns about near-term profitability and how the market will value post?Phase 3 commercialization are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.
The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.
Further Reading
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