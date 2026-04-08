HC Wainwright Estimates Pharvaris’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

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PHVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Pharvaris

Here are the key news stories impacting Pharvaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $42 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly a 50% upside from current levels — a near-term bullish catalyst from an influential equity shop. Benzinga

Wedbush raised its price target to $42 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly a 50% upside from current levels — a near-term bullish catalyst from an influential equity shop. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued long-range FY2030 estimates calling for EPS of $5.37 and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $60 target — a highly constructive, bullish long-term projection that signals analysts expect strong eventual profitability. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright issued long-range FY2030 estimates calling for EPS of $5.37 and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $60 target — a highly constructive, bullish long-term projection that signals analysts expect strong eventual profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall — PHVS is reported to have an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support but varied views on timing and magnitude of upside. American Banking News

Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall — PHVS is reported to have an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support but varied views on timing and magnitude of upside. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target slightly from $52 to $51 but left an “outperform” rating in place — a small downgrade in projection that still implies large upside, so its market impact is muted. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target slightly from $52 to $51 but left an “outperform” rating in place — a small downgrade in projection that still implies large upside, so its market impact is muted. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary are questioning whether Phase 3 completion and projected 2025 losses change Pharvaris’ investment narrative; concerns about near-term profitability and how the market will value post?Phase 3 commercialization are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance

About Pharvaris

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Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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