Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Vinci

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vinci in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Vinci has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vinci Company Profile

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Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

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