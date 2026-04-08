Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:SBGSY FY2026 Earnings

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Schneider Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Schneider Electric’s FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Evercore assumed coverage on Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schneider Electric Price Performance

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

About Schneider Electric

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.