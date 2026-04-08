BRP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

BRP Price Performance

DOO opened at C$100.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59. BRP has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

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BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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