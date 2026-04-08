Q2 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Cut by Northland Securities

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

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WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WT. Zacks Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

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WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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