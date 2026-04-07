Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,711.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,711.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Unilever Stock Performance

About Unilever

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,220 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 4,068 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,941.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,738.44.

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The world’s best?known brands, creating Desire at Scale.

Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5?billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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