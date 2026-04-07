Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 457,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

RFI stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research?driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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