Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Financial Contrast

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 21.57% 24.23% 13.44% Wetouch Technology 17.10% 5.73% 5.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $20.12 billion 5.74 $3.87 billion $15.44 27.03 Wetouch Technology $42.28 million 0.38 $6.03 million $0.62 2.18

This table compares Intuit and Wetouch Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intuit and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 6 25 1 2.84 Wetouch Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Intuit presently has a consensus target price of $638.06, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Intuit beats Wetouch Technology on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

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Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Wetouch Technology

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Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

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