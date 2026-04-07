Contrasting EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 5 20 3 2.93 Permian Resources 0 2 12 4 3.11

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $68.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Permian Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 23.59% 7.25% 4.63% Permian Resources 18.46% 10.83% 6.91%

Dividends

This table compares EQT and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EQT pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permian Resources pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EQT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Permian Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Permian Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $8.35 billion 4.52 $2.04 billion $3.31 18.25 Permian Resources $5.07 billion 3.48 $935.17 million $1.25 16.89

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EQT beats Permian Resources on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

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EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

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