Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) vs. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Financial Review

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $7.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 0 4 2 0 2.33 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $2.16 billion 5.79 $522.03 million $10.25 24.14 Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million 1.00 $61.65 million $1.37 3.12

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.06% 41.85% 12.11% Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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