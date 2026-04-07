Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Altimmune Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ALT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 214,860.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,050. This trade represents a 160.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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