Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF $FXED

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the quarter. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 76.10% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

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Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXED opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. FXED was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

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