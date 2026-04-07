Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 129,181 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.54% of Capital Southwest worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 345,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

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Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Capital Southwest Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.The firm had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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