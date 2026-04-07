Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.6364.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $348.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $445.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

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