Rathbones Group PLC Sells 25,174 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.37% of Innodata worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 1.4% during the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 746.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $93.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, January 30th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innodata

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high?quality, machine?readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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