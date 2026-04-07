14,715 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $470,000.

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Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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