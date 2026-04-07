Rathbones Group PLC Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3%

EWJ opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

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