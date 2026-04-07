Comparing Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -61.46% -50.94% MediWound -140.80% -65.79% -30.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 1 2 11 3 2.94 MediWound 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.14, suggesting a potential upside of 91.51%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.69%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and MediWound”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$446.21 million ($3.54) -5.18 MediWound $16.96 million 12.52 -$23.88 million ($2.10) -7.87

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats MediWound on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

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