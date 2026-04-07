Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS) versus Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Financial Review

Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gainsco and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gainsco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fairfax Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

Given Gainsco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gainsco is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gainsco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $31.60 billion 1.18 $4.77 billion $213.92 8.02

This table compares Gainsco and Fairfax Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gainsco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of Gainsco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gainsco and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gainsco N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial 15.10% 16.29% 4.58%

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Gainsco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gainsco

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, automobile, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sports lifestyle products; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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