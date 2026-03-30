Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Acquires 218,072 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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