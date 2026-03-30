MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after buying an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,443,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $327.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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