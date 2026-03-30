MOR Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,142,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.11 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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