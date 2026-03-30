MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 249,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,921 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,898 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,497,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 in the last ninety days. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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